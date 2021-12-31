New Year, the world begins to celebrate 2022, undertone – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, DEC 31 – The celebrations for the arrival of the New Year in the world began in Kiribati, an island nation in the Pacific, at 11 am Italian time, and then continued in the rest of Oceania and Asia. But the restrictions imposed by Covid in virtually every part of the globe have again prevented the celebrations from welcoming traditional cheering crowds.



However, in a few cities fireworks have been given up.



In Sydney, which has long been self-styled ‘New Year’s World Capital’, along the famous bay from where you can watch the spectacular fireworks, there were a few thousand people: the stop at the entrance of foreign tourists and the fear Omicron prevailed; normally at midnight there is over a million spectators. However, the Opera House and the Harbor Bridge were the backdrop for the explosion of six tons of fires.



In Japan, reports the BBC, 6,500 votive candles were lit at the Buddhist times of Hasedera in Kamakura, with messages of good wishes for the country and the world in 2022. In China, even if the New Year will be celebrated on February 1, the city of Hangzou offered a great fireworks display. In Seoul, South Korea, where the celebrations were blocked by a curfew at 9pm, after which people outside the family could not be accommodated, lights and fireworks illuminated the 123 floors of the Lotte World Tower. And even in Bangkok there was no lack of fireworks. (HANDLE).

