NEW YEAR with Record Extremes! Double-sided AFRICAN GIANT, we tell you what is about to happen »ILMETEO.it

Meteo: NEW YEAR with Record Extremes! Double-sided AFRICAN GIANT, we tell you what’s about to happen

Forecast for NEW YEAR’S EVEIt will probably be one New Year’s to remember what we are about to experience and this as a result of a real double-sided African giant which on the one hand will dispense thermal extremes from record and on the other, a practically opposite climatic context.

By now many of you will know how high pressures in winter take on different behaviors than in summer. In fact, in summer the high pressure is an indication of total atmospheric stability and only in the hottest hours are observed, especially close to the reliefs, small pitfalls due to the classic heat storms. In winter, however, despite the anticyclones still manage to bring one fair atmospheric stability and a climate that is sometimes very mild for the season, are also responsible for the much feared phenomenon of fog and low clouds which, in addition to maintaining a gray and sometimes dull weather context, maintain temperatures on very strict values.

But to make news for the New Year’s it will not be the usual fogs and low clouds that will concentrate close to the Po Valley and on some parts of the Center, but the temperatures that will be recorded on most of the South, on the rest of the Center and above all on the reliefs of the North: scrolling rapidly through the annals of climatology, it is in fact really difficult to find in the last 100 or 200 years a New Year’s with such high thermal values ​​for the season. Suffice it to say that temperatures close to + 12 / + 15 ° C at 1500 meters are expected in our Alps and Prealps on New Year’s Day, as well as in the Apennines, and 20 ° C on the ground will be the order of the day in the South and on the Sardinia with an unusual and warm night of new Year’s Eve.

As for the weather forecast we have therefore all understood how it will pass under the banner of stability and sunshine, except for the announced ones mists And clouds low ready to significantly reduce visibility especially on the flat areas of the North. A meteorological picture like this will accompany us up to 2/3 of January when things seem to want to change under the pressure of masses ofcold air downhill from northern Europe ready to threaten the ambitions of the other pressure, thus projecting us a weather-climatic context again of a winter type.