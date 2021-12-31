New Year’s Eve 2021, the Google doodle and the traditions that resist the pandemic

New Year’s Eve 2021. With a doodle dedicated to New Year’s Eve, Google sends its best wishes to the world. And it does so with a discreet design, with a flashing 2021 inside the word “Google” with the festoons and colored Christmas tree balls already proposed during the holidays. A sober image, just as a recurrence strongly conditioned by the pandemic must be sober.

A party that this year pays a heavy duty, sacrificing traditions and customs to avoid the aggravation of infections. There will be a toast at home and the recommendation is to use caution at a time when the Omicron variant is spreading extremely rapidly.

Tradition, food and clothing

If the balls and parties in the clubs are no longer there, the tradition of New Year’s food in families is saved. The dinner, the result of a long preparation and which is based on local customs, will be in most of the houses. Even if the hope of all is that endless tables be avoided and that there is prudence. Beyond the specific traditions of each region, in Italy there are several elements that cannot be missing at the table on this particular day: lentils, zampone and sparkling wine above all.

Lentils above all are a common factor, on New Year’s Eve, a symbol of economic prosperity. And it is a custom that has been handed down from ancient Rome, when legumes were paired with cotechino, as still happens today in many areas of the country.

A tradition that will certainly be able to endure, despite the limitations due to the pandemic concerns clothing. Wearing red underwear is generally believed to be a harbinger of a lucky year.

It is also a good omen to wear something new: also in this case it is preferable that it coincides with a red garment. The reason? Welcoming the new year with a renewed spirit is a sign of prosperity.

And then there is also the custom of hanging the mistletoe on the door: a sacred plant, considered by many cultures a kind of small miracle since it germinates in the middle of winter. According to popular tradition, the mistletoe is able to ward off trouble and therefore hung on the door of the house, according to ancient beliefs, would keep evil spirits away. That is why it is believed that the kiss under the mistletoe ensures lovers a year of love.

