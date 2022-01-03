New Year’s Eve 2022: all the shows to spend at the theater

Based on the film of the same name by Jerry Zucker with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore (1990) is instead Ghost – The musical which will be on the stage of the Arcimboldi Theater. The show traces the moving love story between Sam and Molly, evoking the link between reality and the afterlife thanks to the staging by Federico Bellone, the special effects of the illusionist Paolo Carta and the touching notes of Unchained Melody by The Righteaous Brothers.

From another famous film – born from the pen of Lewis Carroll – in the spaces of the Steam Factory the pyrotechnic show of noveau cirque will be staged in world premiere Alice in Wonderland, which will be interpreted by twelve performers from various countries of the world and which will have the music of John Metcalfe and a song interpreted by Elisa.

There will be fun and the desire to laugh together in Comincium, the new comedy show by Ale and Franz, staged at Giorgio Gaber Opera House (which returns to raise the curtain after over twenty years and an impressive restoration) and in Sorry I’m in a meeting, can I call you back?, a comedy of misunderstandings with protagonists Vanessa Incontrada And Gabriele Pignotta which will be illuminated by the lights of the Manzoni Theater.

New Year 2022 in the theaters of Rome

Even in the capital, cinema is a source of inspiration for various theatrical productions that will animate New Year’s Eve. Starting with Aladin – The brilliant musical a family show (Bollywood style) on the adventures of Aladdin and the genie of the lamp that will be staged at Brancaccio Theater. The protagonists will be Giovanni Abbracciavento (Aladin) and Emanuela Rei (Jasmine).

To the Sistina Theater instead another musical will be staged, Oh mama! here directed and adapted by Massimo Romeo Piparo and starring Luca Ward, Paolo Conticini, Sergio Muniz and Sabrina Marciano. As always overwhelming are the always young songs of Abba, who had already made the homonymous film with Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried great.

It is finally al Ambra Jovinelli Theater that you will be able to attend the first theatrical direction of Ferzan Ozpetek who translated his film success for the stage The ignorant fairies. Two great actors stand out in the cast such as Francesco Pannofino and Iaia Forte. Instead, it will be more Christmas The nutcracker, the ballet of Tchaikovsky which will be at Opera House. At the Parco della Musica Auditorium instead they will perform Nicola Piovani ei Pfm who will sing Fabrizio De André.