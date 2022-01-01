New Year’s Eve 2022 in all languages ​​of the world / How to wish you a Happy New Year

The time has come to be the first new year greetings, happy new year 2022. January 1st has arrived and we are ready with the phone in hand to send messages to relatives, friends, colleagues and acquaintances to wish a good 2022, full of health and good satisfactions. But are you tired of the usual messages? Let’s try to find out how to send greetings in all the languages ​​of the world …

Let’s start this journey among the happy new year 2022 in all the languages ​​of the world with the most traditional: let’s talk about the happy new year in English, del bonne annèe in French and ein gutes neues Jahr in German. Feliz ano nuevo for those who prefer it Spanish, while for those who prefer to choose the Portuguese (And Brazilian) just write feliz ano novo.

New Year, Happy New Year 2022 in all languages: from Norwegian to Esperanto

Now let’s move on to new year greetings, happy new year 2022, in more original languages ​​than those already mentioned: eutychismenos or kainourgios chronos in Greek, Šťastný Nový Rok in Slovak and in Czech, Godt Nyttår in Norwegian, the mulţi ani in Romanian and Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku in Polish. Are these tips for Happy New Year 2022 in foreign languages ​​not enough? Let’s move on to the more particular ones, here is a rundown: gezuar vitin e ri in Albanian, shnorhavor nor tari in Armenian, Z novym hodam in Belarusian, chestita nova godina in Bulgarian, gelukkig Nieuwjaar in Dutch, omnellist uutta vuotta in Finnish, seh heh bok mani bat uh seyo in Korean, laimingų Naujųjų Metų in Lithuanian and Cung Chúc Tân Xuân in Vietnamese. Finally, here are some tips about the lesser known languages ​​in absolute terms: tashi delek in Tibetan, shine jiliin bayariin mend hurgeye in Mongolian and felicxan novan jaron feliæan novan jaron in Esperanto.

