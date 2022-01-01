New Year’s Eve 2022, New Year’s resolutions / Health and fitness to feel good

New Year 2022 it also brings with it the inevitable list of good intentions for the next 365 days and in our roundup carried out so far we have already included the importance of health and prevention. Here then, in this sense, putting psychophysical well-being in the first place could be (indeed, it certainly would be) a trump card for the new year. They range from the inevitable gym membership, but for those who do not have the possibility, remember that there is a free and extremely healthy physical exercise, which is walking, possibly at least half an hour a day, even if the ideal would be to reach a total of 12 thousand daily steps.

There are also further suggestions: strengthen the arm muscles with the lifting of weights that can also be obtained at home, but also meditation and breathing activities to regain one’s balance. Don’t neglect your kidneys either: drink two liters of water a day to avoid urological problems and more. (update by Alessandro Nidi)

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2022, GOOD PROPOSALS MAKING A TREASURE OF PAST ERRORS

The New Year 2022 it is, like every year, the perfect day to do good intentions and fix goals for the new year that begins. One piece of advice we feel we can give is to do a “examination of conscience”Compared to previous years: every New Year you find yourself establishing a resolution that you then fail to respect? If it is something important for your health or well-being, you will have to try harder to do it, otherwise… you can always change your goal!

In any case, the past is always a precious source of teaching: the good resolutions for the New Year 2022 could therefore be based on this, avoid past mistakes. Are you spending too much money on something trivial? Have you neglected an important person in your life or, on the contrary, do you give too much weight to someone who has hurt you? Do you sacrifice your family too much for the commitments of daily life? Try to answer these questions and you will have your good resolutions for the New Year and especially for the entire year 2022! (Update by Mauro Mantegazza)

NEW YEAR’S EVE, GOALS WITHIN REACH (WITH A LITTLE LUCK)

It is useless to reiterate, as always at least one member of the family is used to saying, that the transition from one year to another is the result of a convention. Yet the New Year’s 2022 it is there to remind us that one season has closed and another is about to begin. Consequently, it is impossible to approach it with good resolutions for the new year. Goals that are not unattainable but within reach, with a pinch of sacrifice and luck.

A few examples? Let’s say right away that having the purpose of becoming the richest person in the world within a year is – at least on paper, do not be discouraged at all – rather complicated (unless among our readers there is some Scrooge already profitable. point). On the other hand, setting oneself as a goal to be more prudent in spending and to find oneself in a year with an extra nest egg seems to be more affordable. What does luck have to do with it? Well, the unexpected happens: a phone that breaks, a PC that doesn’t work properly! There is no purpose there: you have to put your hand to your wallet …

NEW YEAR’S EVE, GOOD PROPOSALS FOR THE NEW YEAR

Other good resolutions to make this New Year? A good idea may be to rush to get vaccinated against Covid for those who have not yet done so. Whether it is the first dose or the booster, it doesn’t matter: what matters is to raise the barriers against a virus that we hoped to archive definitively in 2021, but which with the Omicron variant is giving what we hope is at most a lick of the tail, the song of the swan before returning us to good old normality.

Of course, someone could argue that Covid is not the only problem relating to the sphere of health to be treated. And this is true: therefore, are you a smoker? Stop now, eliminate a terrible risk factor for cardiovascular disease and cancer. Have you noticed something wrong with your body lately? A suspicious mole? A lump that wasn’t there before? Just consult the internet, make an appointment with your doctor and work on prevention. These are good resolutions for the new year. Much more than becoming the richest person in the world within 365 days. But that doesn’t hurt either …

