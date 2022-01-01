New Year’s Eve 2022 Rtl 102.5 / Greetings from Tiziano Ferro, Katy Perry, Alessandra, Arisa and …

The New Year 2022 of Rtl 102.5 recorded the presence of international music stars, canceling any intercontinental distance and giving radio viewers a unique show of its kind. The midnight toast was performed in the presence of an audiovisual link from Los Angeles of Tiziano Ferro, connected when in California it was just 3 pm on December 31st, while in Italy there were very few moments before the arrival of the new year.

The coming year 2021, New Year Rai 1 / Direct: Corona is back on TV “baby, baby!”

However, this was only one of the most exciting moments of the New Year’s show by Rtl 102.5 and Radio Zeta, capable of gathering around forty Italian and international music stars under the sole denominator of the end-of-year musical celebrations. The names? From Laura Pausini to Tiziano Ferro, from J-Ax to Katy Perry. In short, real “fireworks“, To quote one of the greatest successes of the latter. Jovanotti and Alessandra Amoroso also intervened, who also announced that she will be the exceptional host on Rtl 102.5 once a month until 13 July (date of her live at San Siro).

NEW YEAR’S EVE IN MUSIC 2021, CHANNEL 5 / Direct: Tiromancino, Vegas Jones, the Cedraux and …

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2022 RTL 102.5: THE EXCEPTIONAL GUESTS OF THE EVENING

The group of great singing names of the New Year 2022 of Rtl 102.5 was embellished with further high-sounding presences: you go to Cristiano Malgioglio in Mahmood, passing through Kungs, Gaia, Gué Pequeno, Purple Disco Machine, Arisa, the Tiromancino, Gianni Morandi, Noemi, Bob Sinclar, Francesco Gabbani, Katy Perry, Emma, ​​Le Vibrazioni, Gianna Nannini, the The Kolors, Marco Mengoni, Annalisa, Sangiovanni, Elettra Lamborghini, J-Ax, Alvaro Soler. And, again: Giuliano Sangiorgi, Fred De Palma, Tiziano Ferro, Sophie and the Giants, Meduza, the Nuclear Tactical Penguins, Tecla and Alfa.

Betty White is dead / “Ageless Hearts” actress was about to turn 100

At the microphone, at the conduction, Federica Gentile (fresh winner of the 2021 Microfono d’Oro), Carolina Rey and Mario Vai took turns. Then, from 10 pm to Angelo Baiguini, Paola Di Benedetto, Simone Palmieri and Diego Zappone, until the countdown midnight ending in a warm toast in the sincere and heartfelt hope of a better year than the previous one, at least from an epidemiological and health point of view.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED