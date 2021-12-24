New Year’s Eve at Teatro 2022: the shows on stage in Milan

Spend the New Year’s Eve a Teatro, even more so after the last two tiring years at the mercy of a global pandemic, can be an original and special alternative: celebrating the start of the new year together with all the other guests in the room, and the actors on stage!

The Christmas holidays and the evening of December 31st, a Milan, the curtain will rise on the city theaters and it will be possible to welcome the new year between musicals, prose and comedy. Here are the shows not to be missed.

Ale & Franz – Comincium

Giorgio Gaber reopens at the Teatro Lirico with the comic duo Ale and Franz with Comincium. And then, let’s start again from where we left off or from the desire to see you laugh. Let us resume that journey which in the last twenty-five years has allowed them to tell us their stories, their encounters; it allowed us to laugh at ourselves first of all, as in front of a mirror.

GIORGIO GABER LYRIC Theater

INFO and TICKETS: Comincium

Ghost – The Musical

At the Teatro degli Arcimboldi it is still the Musical that reigns supreme during the holidays and New Year’s Eve. It goes on stage in fact Ghost. Faithful transposition of Paramount’s cult-movie, one of the greatest cinema hits of all time and Oscar winner for screenplay, “Ghost – The Musical” is rewritten for the stage by the same screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin.

ARCIMBOLDI Theater

INFO and TICKETS: Ghost – The Musical

Metropolitan miracles

At the Teatro dell’Elfo the show of Orfeo bodywork. After Thanks for Vaseline And Bar animals, more existentialist texts, Metropolitan miracles it is instead the more political one, in which the human and dramatic cast turns out to be more profound. Nutrition, the relationship with food as a form of compensation for pain, as the alienation of a decadent and overfed West, increasingly distracted and imprisoned by its superfluous pastimes.

EFLO PUCCINI Theater

INFO and TICKETS: Metropolitan miracles

Sorry I’m in a meeting, can I call you back?

At the Manzoni Theater they will take the stage Vanessa Incontrada and Gabriele Pignotta in comedy Sorry I’m in a meeting, can I call you back?. The title already tells a lot about this show, a phrase that turns into a catchphrase, for a generation, that of the forties of today, grown enough to be able to live chasing success and career but not adult enough to be able to stop laughing and making fun of herself.

MANZONI Theater

INFO, DATES and TICKETS: Sorry I’m in a meeting, can I call you back?

Pinocchio

At the Piccolo in Milan the puppets of Carlo Colla & Figli with the fairy tale will take the stage Pinocchio. The version “for puppets”, born from an idea of ​​Eugenio Monti Colla, will make use of a script created from scratch, and involves the composition of original music as well as the creation of puppets, sets, costumes and tools in the internal workshops of the Company .

Small Teatro GRASSI

INFO and TICKETS: Pinocchio

Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman is still on stage at the Teatro Nazionale Che Banca, a faithful transposition of the film that won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Julia Roberts). Pretty Woman – the Musical maintains the narrative framework of cinematic success by enriching itself with a compelling soundtrack composed by Bryan Adams and the unforgettable worldwide success Oh, Pretty Woman, by Roy Orbison.

NATIONAL Theater THAT BANK!

INFO and DATES: Pretty Woman – the Musical

___

These and many others will be the shows featured in Milan during the holidays and New Year’s Eve.

Here ALL THE SHOWS on stage. Happy 2022!