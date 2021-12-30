New Year’s Eve at the cinema, Keanu Reeves challenges Monica Bellucci – Film

(by Giorgio Gosetti) (ANSA) – ROME, 30 DEC – The weeks of the holidays are an alternation of suspension and novelty for the cinema. On the one hand, the aim is to capitalize on the best receipts available (see the cyclone “Spiderman”), on the other, new products are sought. After Christmas, this year the SIC documentary by Alice Filippi in the tenth anniversary of the death of Marco Simoncelli, the sweet-faced champion, very young ace of two wheels who died in Sepang at the age of 24 and TIEPIDE, are already in the room (but for a few days) WATERS OF SPRING by Xiaogang Gu, a delicate family story, with four children gathered at the bedside of their sick mother, revealed in Cannes in 2019: through the slow passing of the seasons and the changes of the protagonists, pre-pandemic China is relived, an ancestral and rural world that will no longer exist.



Waiting for the new year instead arrive: – MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS by Lana Wachowski with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, Brian J.



Smith, Max Riemelt, Lambert Wilson, Andrew Caldwell, Ian Pirie, Toby Onwumere. Thomas Anderson’s odyssey has no peace, plunged into the false reality created by the Matrix program and haunted by nightmares that are not answered in the psychoanalytic sessions he undergoes. From the past I travel to another dimension (the one accessed by Morpheus’ “red pill”) he remembers nothing and not even the meeting with Trinity arouses emotion. Some chance encounters and the love for Trinity, however, push him into the role of Neo, his “double” in the heart of the Matrix. In the name of love and freedom, Neo is now ready to battle the project’s deadly algorithm and surviving sister Wachowski (their paths have divided) accepts the challenge of bringing Neo back to life.



– ME AGAINST YOU: THE FILM by Gianluca Leuzzi with Luigi Calagna, Sofia Scalia, Michele Savoia, Andrea Garofalo, Antonella Carone.



Now in its third episode, the all-Italian fantasy saga of Luí and Sofí can be defined as a real phenomenon: despite the homemade invoice, acting and soap-opera environments of the lunchtime, the new film promises to undermine the favorites in the box office race and however to support the trend of the two previous episodes arrived at a regular rate between 2020 and 2021. This time Luí is ready to graduate as a scientist when a gang of bad guys led by Perfidia invades his laboratory in search of magical objects. Including also the hourglass which, in the clash, ends up in a thousand pieces despite Sofí’s attempts to save it. Due to a spell, good and bad end up in ancient Egypt where, however, the adventures are destined to multiply. For the little ones in the family.



– BELLI CIAO by Gennaro Nunziante with Pio D’Antini, Amedeo Grieco, Lorena Cacciatore, Rosa Diletta Rossi, Nicasio Catanese, Giorgio Colangeli. Menu and target do not change even for the return of Pio and Amedeo, in search of Christmas entertainment for families. Inseparable friends since childhood, who grew up together in a southern village, Pio and Amedeo have separated their lives for years: the former emigrated to the north becoming a listed bank manager; the second has remained in the village, sells medical aids and fights, together with the mayor, to obtain a loan to keep talented young people in the south. Too bad that the practice is in the hands of Pio, called by Amedeo to marry the dream … – THE BEFANA COMES IN THE NIGHT 2: THE ORIGINS of Paola Randi with Monica Bellucci, Zoe Massenti, Fabio De Luigi, Alessandro Haber, Herbert Ballerina, Corrado Guzzanti, Guia Jelo, Giulietta Rebeggiani, Francesco Russo, Mario Luciani, Francesco Paolantoni. Set in the eighteenth century, the film lives up to the promises of the title and explains how the innocent Paola, threatened by the aims of the perfidious Baron De Michelis, is saved from being condemned to the stake (accused of being a witch) only thanks to the miraculous intervention of the witch. good Dolores. As a couple, the two will go through a thousand adventures until a millennial destiny opens up for Paola. Gentle comedy illuminated by the charisma of Monica Bellucci and the imaginative direction of Paola Randi.



– LOST ILLUSIONS by Xavier Giannoli with Benjamin Voisin, Cécile de France, Vincent Lacoste, Xavier Dolan, Jeanne Balibar, Gérard Depardieu, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing, André Marcon. The elegant adaptation of Balzac’s novel of the same name arrives in theaters thanks to I Wonder. In Restoration France, where the nobles regained power after the Napoleonic interlude, he follows the troubled social rise of the naive provincial Lucien, the son of a pharmacist from Angouleme and eager to establish himself in Paris as a writer. Despite the support of his mistress, the Baroness Louise, the young man is mocked and despised by the upper echelons and ends up losing even his protector, frightened by a scandal.



Lucien will make his way as a polemicist by whipping up the inelegant secrets of the beautiful world he frequents as a “pariah”, but he will discover that even a moralizing pen can be bought and used.



Will he be able to save his conscience in a France where only the God of money seems to dictate? Historical fresco full of big names presented at the last Venice Exhibition. (HANDLE).

