New Year’s Eve between music and musicals: the ensemble Le Muse at the Odeon, the magic of “A Christmas Carol” at Fraschini

Have you already thought about how to spend New Year’s Eve? Also for this year, no square parties or overcrowded dinners. A nice alternative is to spend it in company at the theater. Here are the proposals of the nearby realities.

MUSIC FROM OSCAR – CINEMA THEATER ODEON VIGEVANO

Appointment with great music to greet 2021 and start the new year in the name of beauty. The proposal that the Cinema Odeon Theater of Vigevano launches for the last of the year (beginning at 9.15 pm) is combine Cinema and Music with a concert focused on the most beautiful soundtracks of all times. The prestigious one will perform them Ensemble Le Muse. Guest of the evening the soprano Olga Angelillo that will revive the magical atmospheres of the unforgettable interpretations of Liza Minelli, Audrey Hepburn, Judy Garland. The creator and creator of the Ensemble, Maestro Andrea Albertini.

You will listen to original reworkings for cellos of the most famous pieces by Nino Rota, Ennio Morricone, Nicola Piovani, Henry Mancini with the soundtracks of unforgettable films such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Mission, Once upon a time in the West, The Godfather, The Good, the bad and the ugly …



During the concert, the public will be able to follow the projections of the films whose soundtrack is performed on stage in sync on the big screen.

Admission € 25.00 including show and sweet final refreshment with midnight toast. Presales at the Odeon. Info 348.1269711 – Associazione@labarriera.it

A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL – FRASCHINI PAVIA THEATER

The enchanting and magical Christmas musical, freely taken from masterpiece of Charles Dickens, is the offer of the Fraschini Theater of Pavia to spend New Year’s Eve and January 1st together. After three years of sensational successes (over 70,000 spectators throughout Italy, 26,000 only in the last 2019/2020 tour, with 18 sold-out and 24 dates) the musical “A Christmas Carol” by Bit company returns by popular demand.

A great musical Made in Italy with original music, lyrics and arrangements, rigorously sung live, which transforms a timeless story into music and theatrical gesture, capable of speaking to everyone’s heart. The show is written and directed by Melina Pellicano, the lyrics are by Marco Caselle who, together with Stefano Lori, also edited the music.

On stage an artistic cast of 20 elements, special effects, original music, 150 costumes and impressive sets.

Shows: Friday 31 December at 22.00 – Saturday 1 January at 15.00 and 18.00.

TICKETS online https://teatrofraschini.vivaticket.it/

ALL THAT MUSICAL – COCCIA NOVARA THEATER

An event that celebrates great successes for New Year’s Eve at Coccia Theater of Novara.

Grease, Saturday Night Fever, Moulin Rouge, A Chorus Line, Cabaret, Chicago, Notre Dame de Paris, Cats, The Phantom the Opera: the most beautiful musicals of all time are the protagonists of this show that offers, at a fast pace , a brilliant collection of beautiful medleys.

An audition, to begin with, on the notes of A Chorus Line: the choreographer marks the steps, the choreography of the musical is rehearsed, the cast is formed and the show can begin. Immediately after, the scenography takes shape and the show is realized, first with the melodies of Notre Dame de Paris and then, back in time, to the early 1900s, in a wild can can, to witness the love and passion story of the musical Moulin Rouge. Dark in the room, is another famous story that is told: The Phantom of the Opera and a splendid masked ball. Willkommen… and it is now Cabaret! Then here we are at the entrance of the most famous club of Chicago, between the glitter and the feathers of the costumes. A suggestive change of lights and we fly into the 70s, with the whole cast on stage to re-enact “Saturday Night Fever” and, finally Grease – grease.

TICKETS: https://biglietteria.fondazioneteatrococcia.it/home.aspx

GHOST IL MUSICAL – THEATER OF THE ARCIMBOLDI MILAN

On the evening of December 31st the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan proposes Ghost, the musical expired at the homonym cult film from the

Paramount with Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg. Romance, thriller and comedy for a New Year’s Eve different from the usual dinner. A timeless musical that moves on the notes of the beautiful soundtrack with the unforgettable “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers.

The exciting love story will be staged at the Arcimboldi from 28 December 2021 to 9 January 2022.

TICKETS HERE

PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL – CHEBANCA MILAN NATIONAL THEATER

The film with Richard Gere And Julia Roberts in musical version, scheduled in Milan until January 22, 2022, will also be scheduled on New Year’s Eve at theater CheBanca National Team with a show at 9.15 pm to spend New Year’s Eve in joy and carefree with one of the most loved romantic comedies ever.

Faithful transposition of the Golden Globe-winning film for Best Actress (Julia Roberts), Pretty Woman – The Musical preserves the narrative structure of cinematic success, enriched with a compelling soundtrack composed by the rock legend Bryan Adams and the unforgettable worldwide success “Oh, Pretty Woman” from Roy Orbison.

TICKETS: https://teatronazionale.it/production/pretty-woman-il-musical/

ALE AND FRANZ – GIORGIO GABER LYRIC THEATER MILAN

On New Year’s Eve, Ale and Franz will be on the stage of the Giorgio Gaber Opera House of Milan with the show Comincium. The Italian comic duo formed by Alessandro Besentini And Francesco Villa returns to the theater after the long hiatus caused by the pandemic with a show that is a hymn to theater and entertainment to start from where we left off, with a great desire to laugh and have fun together.

«Let’s start again, with a great desire to meet you again, with the desire to have fun and entertain you. Let’s start again with a light, fun show, which also flows on the notes of an exceptional band, of great professionals. Let’s start again, because without forgetting everything we have experienced in these two years, we have the desire to start smiling again. We want lightness. And then, let’s start again from where we left off or from the desire to see you laugh. Let us resume that journey which in the last twenty-five years has allowed us to tell you our stories, our encounters; it allowed us to laugh at ourselves first of all, as in front of a mirror, and it helped us to share our comedy with you. We are ready. Half room. Comincium Dark! … Because we missed you so much ».

TICKETS: https://teatroliricogiorgiogaber.it/production/ale-e-franz-comincium/