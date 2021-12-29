New Year’s Eve in Santarcangelo between exhibitions and guided tours • newsrimini.it

🔊 Listen to the audio

Santarcangelo is preparing to welcome residents and visitors on New Year’s Eve. From tomorrow (Thursday 30 December), in fact, the exhibitions “The fire in Santarcangelo” And “Agreements and escapes“, While in the streets of the village he continues”The was a béus. Poets in the windows“.

The inauguration of “Agreements and escapes”, An exhibition project that will give voice to the multifaceted artistic activity of Filippo Sorcinelli, is scheduled at 6 pm on Thursday 30 December at Musas. The exhibition can be visited on Friday 31 December, Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 January from 15.30 to 19, then it will remain open on Saturday and Sunday at the same times until 27 March. To access, the reinforced Covid-19 green certification (super green pass) is required, information on numbers 0541/625212 and 0541/624703.

“The fire in Santarcangelo“Is instead the title of the exhibition with which the Mutoid Waste Company” moves “from Mutonia to Piazza Gaganelli: as part of the celebrations for the thirtieth anniversary of the group’s arrival in Santarcangelo, launched in 2020, several artists of the collective will exhibit their works in the main square of the town from Thursday 30 December to Sunday 2 January. Instead, the show and the DJ set scheduled for the night of the 31st have been canceled due to the new restrictions for the containment of infections.

The Supercinema also participates in the cultural offer of Santarcangelo for New Year’s Eve, with four films in four days: “West side story” by Steven Spielberg (Thursday 30 and Friday 31 December at 6.30 pm), “The perfect garment” by Fernando Leon De Aranoa (Thursday 30 and Friday 31 at 9.30 pm, Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 January at 9 pm), “Diabolik” by Manetti bros. (from Thursday 30 December to Sunday 2 January at 9.15 pm) and “Matrix Resurrections” by Lana Wachowski (Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 January at 4 pm and 6:35 pm).

The weekend that will accompany Santarcangelo from the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2022 will come to an end Sunday 2 January at 5.30 pm with the first guided tour of the installations of “L’era un béus, poets in the windows”, conducted by Claudio Ballestracci. Starting from piazza Ganganelli – where the Unicredit building houses the poems of Tonino Guerra – the artist and curator of the project will guide visitors through the “poetic windows” to the former prisons (Guerra), to the studio of the ceramist Lucio Bernardi (Pedretti) , to Palazzo Docci (Baldini), to the houses in piazza Monache (Rocchi) and to the former furniture factory Gallavotti (Pedretti). To participate in the guided tour – which will be repeated on subsequent dates, currently being defined – a reservation is not required.

The possibility of a walk to enjoy the varied cultural proposal provided by the billboard of “LòMM”, the program of Christmas events in Santarcangelo, is accompanied, as always, by the possibility of starting the evening with an aperitif or having dinner in one of the numerous clubs in the city center , protagonists also on the occasion of the New Year’s Eve of a diversified and high quality food and wine offer.