New Year’s Eve on TV, not only Amadeus & Federica Panicucci: all the cinema and series

With the pandemic that is running, the government has banned public holidays for 31 and closed concert halls and discos. The possibilities for celebrating the new year are quite limited. Among the concessions dictated by the moment there is the dear old television which, never as in these two years, has kept the Italians company. Let’s see what the small screen offers for 31st and New Year’s Eve. Let’s start with free-to-air networks.

Rai 1 will broadcast live from Terni, conducted by Amadeus, the coming year. Evening with guests and musical entertainment to greet 2021. The next day, at 12.20, the usual appointment with the New Year’s concert. January 1st concert from Vienna on Rai 2 who, for the evening of the 31st, thinks of younger people or, in general, lovers of the cartoon with the classic The Aristocats (9.20 pm) and, subsequently, Hotel Transylvania 3. Rai 3 offers the best of the 44th Montecarlo circus festival from 9 pm, while Blob 2021: the year of the dragon will be broadcast from 11.50 pm, an extra large episode summarizing the 12 months.

Turning to Mediaset, Network 4 (which for the first day of the new year presents an original brace with I won the New Year’s lottery and, to follow, the melò Doctor Zhivago) aims to make people laugh with The Comics, first and second chapter; while Channel 5 will be live from the Petruzzelli theater in Bari (from 20.50) with Federica Panicucci but without Al Bano hit by Covid. IS Italy 1 to confirm itself as the most pop network of free-to-air TV, with programming that excites pulp fans: pulp Fiction (21.20) and, two hours later, The Raven, a transposition of O’Barr’s comic, with the late Brandon Lee. Exciting evening also for January 1st with Mom I missed the plane.

Cinema in great shape, and in an authorial key, also on Rai Movie: Some like it hot (at 21.10) e New Cinema Paradiso (11.15 pm). For early risers, at 8.10am, Italian divorce. Lighter tones up Paramount which offers the timeless comedy in the late evening Harry, this is Sally and, to follow, Serendipity; both in reruns in the afternoon of January 1st, while in the pre-evening there will be Dirty Dancing, and at 11.10 pm The Truman Show.

Football New Year’s Eve for Cine 34 which, from 9 pm, will be broadcast The coach in the ball (1 and 2), Half right and half left – 2 players without the ball, so Paulo Roberto Cotechino striker for a breakthrough. For January 1st: pre-evening with Fantozzi, following Fracchia, the human beast. Chills of the author on Italy 2: at 21.10 on 31 December Split (in reruns in the late evening the following day) and at 11.30pm Suspended in time.

Last of the alternative year? On Real Time, with an evening marathon at Castle of ceremonies. Sky say hello to 2021 with Interview with the vampire And Shutter Island (Sky Cinema Suspence) and the trilogy of Godfather (Sky Cinema Drama).

Moving on to the platforms, we recommend only two titles released in the last week: the sequel to the excellent horror with Emily Blunt, A quiet place (Amazon), and the title of the moment, Don’t look up signed by Adam McKay (Netflix).

And for those who want a TV series? You are spoiled for choice. On Netflix (out between yesterday and today): The anxious, a Swedish dramedy set in a godforsaken village, animated by a hostage robbery; the documentary At the crime scene: the Times Square killer; Stay Close, a British thriller miniseries in which each character has something to hide; in the end, Cobra Kai, the fourth season of the TV series that originates from the cult Karate Kid.

We close with the news released yesterday on Disney +: The book of Boba Fett, new series of the Star Wars universe, spin off of The Mandalorian.