New Year’s offers are back with lots of games for less than 5 euros

The New Year’s sales on Nintendo eShop started a few days ago and for the occasion we have decided to offer you a selection of Nintendo Switch games in super offer for less than 5 euros. Here is our selection of cheap games to get the new year off to a good start.

To report Double Dragon NES at 3.49 euros, porting of the classic scrolling fighting game released on the 8-bit console at the end of the 80s, same price for Double Dragon III The Sacred Stone and Crash n The Boys Street Challenge, also released on NES in the very early 90s.

This War of Mine Complete Edition costs 3.59 euros, Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered is on sale at € 1.99 and Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 for 4.49 euros. Unravel 2 costs 4.99 euros while Lumo is in promotion at 1.99 euros, the package that includes Syberia and Syberia 2 costs 2.44 euros instead.

Super discount also for Contra Rogue Corps at 1.99 euros, Yoku’s Island Express for 4.99 euros and Bridge Constructor Portal for 3.74 euros. We cannot fail to mention The Escapists 2 at 4.99 euros, Vaporum at 4.99 euros, Batman The Telltale Series at 4.94 euros, Riot Civil Unrest at 1.99 euros and finally Yesterday Origins at 1.99 euros and the very Italian Xenon Racer at 2.29 euros.