New York, 29-year-old Italian arrested: he allegedly stole unpublished manuscripts

The 29-year-old would have managed to steal the theft of unpublished writings, and never published before, disguising his identity and posing as an operator in the publishing world. Bernardini, an employee of Simon & Schuster, is thus accused of telematic fraud, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, e aggravated identity theft.

The news of his arrest was given by Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. “Bernardini allegedly impersonated individuals in the publishing industry to ensure that the authors, including a Pulitzer Prize winner, sent him manuscripts before publication for their own benefit, “said Williams. Among the writers targeted by the 29-year-old are Margaret Atwood and Ethan Hawke.

For years, the publishing industry was the victim of an international phishing scheme in which someone with apparent inside knowledge posed as a publisher or agent, creating a fake email account, and attempted to trick authors and publishers into send unpublished manuscripts.