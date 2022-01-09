New York, accusations of nepotism to the new mayor Adams for the appointments – Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff

Younger brother Bernard to top police and a friend who is a former cop who has been promoted. “Treat appointments as a family business”

He has been driving America’s largest city for a few days, but Eric Adams is already at the center of the controversy. Some accuse him of handling the first appointments as “a family affair”, ignoring concerns on the ethics front.

So within a week the new mayor of New York has placed younger brother Bernard in the prestigious chair of deputy chief of police and promoted to deputy mayor his greatest friend, like him a former policeman but forced to leave the uniform years ago because he was involved in a corruption case. Both appointments, unlike the others, took place quietly, as if to confirm choices that were at least controversial and which raise legitimate doubts on the conflict of interest front. Not that this embarrasses Adams, the former agent who his opponents define as arrogant and a bit braggart in his always showing himself decisive and sure of himself. So much so that he, speaking in a school in the Bronx, replied to his detractors, riding on the criticisms: «When a mayor shows himself arrogant, the city shows bravado. Leadership should always have a fair amount of bravado. This is what has been missing in New York in recent years ».

Meanwhile, his brother Bernard (“with Eric we are separated at birth,” he said during the election campaign) he will earn $ 242,000 a year working alongside the first female African American commissioner in the history of the NYPD, Keechant Sewell. It is unclear whether the city’s ethics commission – if only to dispel suspicion – will assess the unprecedented case in recent times. Because if Michael Bloomberg gave his sister a job at the United Nations and Bill de Blasio his wife Chirlaine for a program against mental illness, they were unpaid roles.

The appointment as deputy mayor of his brother Philip Banks is also making noise, who with the delegation for public safety will work alongside the other five female deputy mayors. Banks’s brother David had already settled in the city administration as councilor for the school. And even his partner Sheena Wright, nominated as a deputy mayor. “New Yorkers expect public administrators to be recruited on the basis of their skills and qualifications and not because they have kinship or friendship relations with the mayor,” attack some representatives of city associations. And Adams’ choices create irritation even within his own party, with the Democratic left already on a war footing for the positions of the “sheriff mayor” on security and public order and for his criticism of the severe anti-Covid restrictions decided. from the predecessor.