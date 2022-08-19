New York accuses Texas of using migrants as a “human weapon” for sending them by bus from the border to the Big Apple

The mayor’s office of New York has accused this Wednesday the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, of use immigrants as a “human weapon”, in relation to shipments of people collected from the border with Mexico and sent on buses to the Big Apple. In the last two weeks, some 6,000 people have been welcomed in shelters in New York, according to data from the mayor’s office.

On Wednesday they have arrived at the Central Station in Manhattan four buses with several dozen immigrants, among which were numerous families with children and babies. “Abbott is using innocent human beings as a weapon against New York, and that is very wrong,” said the Mayor’s Immigration Commissioner, Manuel Castro.

Abbott has openly admitted that he wants spread the migratory burden and he has pointed out that New York and Washington, being progressive cities governed by Democrats, are the ones that have to assume their share of a problem that he considers national. However, the commissioner does not agree with the procedure that he has established.





Castro has accused the Texas governor of hiring a private security company to keep families inside busesalthough that has not prevented some individuals from abandoning the vehicles during the stops that were being made.

In addition, Castro has insisted that “there is no coordination” between the authorities of both cities, since the Texas government has its officials are prohibited from providing information on travel, so they don’t even know how many migrants arrive or their physical or medical condition. In any case, he has guaranteed that New York “is prepared to receive as many as they arrive.”

Likewise, in New York they also have the help from various charitiesmostly Catholic, who provide assistance to people throughout their journey and are the ones who warn the New York authorities of the arrival of the buses.

Upon arrival, the emigrants are interviewed by officials from the mayor’s office and, while their legal immigration situation is resolved, are sent to municipal shelters divided into families, single men and women. Some ask for asylum due to persecution or fleeing from a conflict, while others escape from situations of misery.