New York, after the hunger strike 100 million allocated to help taxi drivers – Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

Speculation, millionaire licenses and competition from tech companies have blown the taxi bubble, with debts on average $ 500,000 on the shoulders of drivers, bankruptcies and suicides. Agreement with the city

Buried by debts, overcome by unfair competition from tech companies, asphyxiated by the pandemic that has sunk the market, New York taxi drivers were forced to go on hunger strike to persuade city authorities to allocate a bolder aid plan than the one proposed earlier this year by Mayor Bill de Blasio. We do not stop, Bhairavi Desai said on October 20, the leader of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, a powerful union with 21,000 members, starting the hunger strike which lasted until November 3.

The crisis broke out in 2014, after that the great speculation in the sector had caused the prices of medallions to rise, licenses stuck to the hood of yellow cabs and cost a million dollars, leaving drivers with huge mortgages on their backs that they often couldn’t pay off. When the market collapsed, also affected by the arrival of companies such as Uber and Lyft in the city, the bubble burst, the licenses devalued and the weight became unsustainable, leading to hundreds of bankruptcy cases and even to several suicides among taxi drivers: five in 2018 alone, among them the Burmese Yu Mein Chow who threw himself in desperation into the East River and Douglas Schifter, who shot himself in the head in front to the town hall, accusing the mayor of having turned the drivers into slaves.

De Blasio had promised substantial help, but the pandemic has dented the city budget and had limited itself to allocating 65 million to help a broken industry, funds covered by the federal stimulus plan for recovery from Covid. Too little for the taxi drivers, who went into the fight and on November 3, they obtained an aid plan of over 100 million agreed with the financial company Marblegate Asset Management. According to the agreement, which could now also be accepted by the other institutions that financed the remaining 60% of the mortgages, Marblegate will cut taxi drivers’ debts to $ 170,000 – which on average owes 500,000 – and will limit monthly payments to a maximum of $ 1,122; in exchange for each driver he will receive 30,000 dollars from the city, which will also guarantee every mortgage stipulated in the event of insolvency.

We won. Drivers will no longer risk losing their home, and they will no longer be hostages for life of this debt, the combative Desai celebrated as she left the town hall, referring to a hundred taxi drivers the agreement reached with Mayor de Blasio and with Senator Chuck Schumer, whose father-in-law once drove a yellow cab through the streets of the city. Taxi drivers have worked tirelessly to make New York the liveliest city in the world, de Blasio said. We will not leave them behind.