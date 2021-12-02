New York, armed man in front of the UN

The United Nations Headquarters in New York was surrounded by police after the sighting of a man with a rifle prowling around the area. From the first images circulating on social media it is possible to recognize a white man, with gray hair, while the police tell him to throw away the weapon. Due to the presence of the man in front of the UN headquarters in Manhattan, the security officers have decided to put in lockdown the palace, with forbidden entrances and exits. This was reported by UN spokesman Stephan Dujarric. The roads around it were also blocked. However, it would not be an attempted attack, but a suicide attempt what agents face. The police reported this, according to US media reports. The man who triggered the alarm, after being spotted holding a shotgun, is a 60-year-old who keeps the gun pointed at himself, at the height of his chin. The agents are trying to dissuade him, ordering him to throw away the weapon.

Stand-off – Man with gun pacing in front of the United Nations. Police saying "put down the guy. There are better ways to get your message out." White evil. Gray hair. Red sweater tan jacket.