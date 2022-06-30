New York asks Google to correct the search for abortion clinics

The New York Prosecutor’s Office asked Google on Wednesday to correct abortion clinic search results in the state in its “Google Maps” tool, after verifying that there are centers dedicated to convincing people who come to continue with the pregnancy.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Google map includes those known as Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPC) in searches, and whose mission is to prevent abortion.

New York Attorney General Letitia James urged Google to fix this bug as soon as possibleespecially after the Supreme Court of the United States last week eliminated the federal protection of the right to abortion, leaving it to the states to legislate on this issue, which has led several to ban it.

“Given the decision of the Supreme Court (…), it’s more important than ever that New York stay strong to provide safe access to abortion,” James said.

Several New York political leaders have been encouraging people who want to have an abortion and cannot do so in their states of residence for months to travel to the Big Apple.

“New Yorkers and people who travel to the state should be able to trust that Google Maps will give them accurate information and direct them to real and safe care. My office will do whatever it takes to work with Google to make these changes and ensure people can locate the reproductive health care facilities they need,” James said in a statement.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Google is aware of these errors and already promised in 2018 to investigate the appearance of anti-abortion centers CPC on abortion-related searches in your tool.

Last Friday, after hearing the decision of the Supreme Court, nine of the fifty states in the country decreed the prohibition of abortion, while others have plans to do so in the short term.