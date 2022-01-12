New York, at Astm (Gavio) the doubling of the Bronx-Manhattan- Corriere.it railway line

The Italian group Astm, controlled by the Gavio family, will enhance New York transport by doubling the Bronx-Manhattan railway line and building the so-called Penn Station Access. The work is worth $ 1.85 billion and will be built by Astm’s US subsidiary Halmar International, one of the largest construction companies in North America. The company led by Umberto Tosoni announced this on Wednesday 12 in a note. Astm – delisted from Piazza Affari last spring – is already working in the US in public-private projects on highway projects relating to the I-10 Calcassieu Bridge in the state of Louisiana and Penn Major Bridges in the state of Pennsylvania.

The rendering of the Morris Park station that the Astm group is to build in New York



The project The contract for the design and construction of Penn Station Access in the city of New York, which Gavio’s company has been awarded, promoted by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) of New York and will serve – specified in the note – to improve the connectivity of regional transport of the district of New York, foreseeing the doubling of the current “Metro-North” railway line from the Bronx to Manhattan, with the drastic reduction of the travel times of a section that is among the most crowded and congested in the city. In particular, the initiative involves the design and construction of four new railway stations and the expansion of a large part of the existing line with the doubling of the current two four-track tracks, for over 30 km of new and rehabilitated tracks. The project also includes the modernization of the signaling, power and communication technological infrastructures, the construction of new interchange and underground service stations and the improvement of four viaducts.

The other shipyards in the USA The construction site is expected to last 63 months and according to plans will create approximately 4,500 direct jobs and another 10,000 indirect jobs. Among the various projects currently involving Halmar International, also in the city of New York, are the road rehabilitation of the Van Wyck Expressway, one of the major arteries connecting the city to JFK airport, for 320 million dollars awarded in 2020, and the expansion of the Long Island Railroad (Lirr) of approximately $ 1.8 billion awarded in 2018. In the area of ​​motorway concessions, the Astm group is the second largest operator in the world in infrastructure management with a network of approximately 4,900 km of network, of which over 1,400 km in Italy, approximately 3,400 km in Brazil through the listed company EcoRodovias and 84 km in the United Kingdom through the participation in Road Link.

Source link