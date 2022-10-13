New York Attorney General Seeks to Block Transfer of Trump Organization Assets

Why did the New York prosecutor sue Trump and his children? 6:12

(CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked a judge to block the transfer of assets from the Trump Organization and the continuation of what she has alleged is a decade-old fraud as part of her lawsuit alleging that the Former President Donald Trump and his three eldest sons were involved in rampant fraud that made them rich.

James filed a motion for a preliminary injunction on Thursday, asking a judge to impose several measures. The prosecutor is asking a judge to stop the Trump Organization from presenting financial statements to lenders, insurers and others without providing additional information about the techniques it used to value the assets.

In addition, the State asks the judge to impose an independent supervisor to supervise the financial statements.

The attorney general’s office is also asking the judge to stop the Trump Organization from transferring assets to any entity without court approval.

The State says that on the same day it announced its $250 million lawsuit against the former president and his company, the Trump Organization registered a new entity, Trump Organization II LLC. The State notes that the Trump Organization has given them no assurance that they will not move the assets out of New York to avoid potential liability.

The State also seeks permission to serve Trump and Eric Trump electronically, noting that both individuals and their attorneys have refused to accept service of the lawsuit for nearly a month.