New York, black mayor threatened by blacks: “More police? More riots”

New York. Eric Adams was elected mayor of New York largely due to his promise to fight crime and tackle the homeless crisis, but even before he sets foot in City Hall he is already facing the specter of a metropolis on fire. Threatening the new mayor is Hawk Newsome, leader and co-founder of the New York arm of Black Lives Matter. “If they think they’re going back to the old ways of the police then we’ll go back to the streets. There will be riots, fire and bloodshed, ”Newsome said during a protest in front of Brooklyn Borough Hall which was streamed on Instagram.

The controversial leader of BLM New York also directly threatened the elected mayor: “We will be at his front door, we will be in Gracie Mansion (the official residence) if he allows these policemen to abuse us.” “I’m not threatening anyone – he continued – I’m just saying that there will be a natural response to aggressive oppression, people will react”. Adams founded his election campaign and defeated opponents largely on the assurance of bolstering security, felt as a growing need by citizens following the crime leap that brought back the violent New York of the 1980s. The promise to reverse Bill de Blasio’s defund the police and re-establish the undercover police anti-crime unit dismissed by the outgoing mayor at the height of protests over the death of African American George Floyd in 2020 has drawn hostility. of Blm activists. “Everyone talks about good cops, we don’t believe in good cops,” continued Newsome, who also took credit for Adams’ election, arguing that his movement allowed him to “reach power.” The new mayor, 61, grew up in Queens: the son of a cleaning lady and a NYPD agent, at 15 he was arrested along with his brother and attacked by the police. It was that episode that convinced him to become a policeman to reform the department. After 20 years in the NYPD, he retired in 2006 and ran for a seat in the New York State Senate, a position he held until 2013, and the following year became president of the Brooklyn borough. Among the Democrats he is considered a moderate conservative, especially for his support of the police. The fight with Black Lives Matter is the first of many tests he will have to face to carry on the fight against crime. Voters have largely rejected the anti-police pressures that the dems supported after Floyd’s killing, but progressive activists continue to advocate policies that undermine criminal protection, such as the 2019 New York state law that it eliminates the cash bail for many crimes.

Meanwhile, pressure continues on Adams to allow basketball champion Kyrie Irving to play for the Brooklyn Nets team. Irving is not vaccinated against covid and with current rules he can neither train nor take the field. If in recent days it seemed that the mayor opened a window to changes, after a while he clarified that he “does not intend” to change the ordinance that imposes the vaccination obligation to access public places and events indoors in the Big Apple.