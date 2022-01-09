New York, Bronx apartment building fire kills 19, including nine children

NEW YORK – At least 19 people, including nine children, were killed in a massive fire in an apartment building in the Bronx, New York. Over 50 were injured, 13 of whom are in critical condition. About 200 firefighters intervened to put out the flames at Twin Park, a 19-story building on East 181st Street.

“It’s a terrible moment, terrible for the city, a terrible situation”, commented the new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, arriving at the place of disgust.

Daniel Nigro, head of the New York Fire Department, said his men had “found victims on every floor,” most of them choked by smoke. “This is unprecedented in our city,” he added, comparing the fire to that of the Happy Land club which in 1990 caused 87 victims. In that case the flames were set by a man who had quarreled with his ex-girlfriend and had been kicked out of the club.

(afp)

The Bronx burning does not appear to be malicious. According to what has been ascertained so far, it exploded in an apartment that extends between the second and third floors: the door was open and this accelerated the spread of flames and smoke. In any case, we investigate to establish with certainty the causes of the fire.

“We still have to understand what happened. We will go all the way to ascertain everything – said Adams – What we want to ascertain is whether the building had the entire structure up to standard and had responded to all the required safety indications”.

The New York tragedy follows the burning of a house in Philadelphia just a few days ago, in which eight children and four adults died.