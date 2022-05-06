New York cinema has 70 different times for Marvel tape

Undoubtedly, Doc Strange 2 It’s a real box office hit. Hundreds of thousands of fans around the world are buying tickets to see the new installment of the Cinematic Universe of Marvelso the cinemas have had to open multiple theaters and create different schedules to project the film.

However, Twitter users were surprised when Matt Singer, a well-known American film critic at ScreenCrush, revealed that the AMC Theater in Times Square (New York) had 70 different times when the film was shown. Marvel.

Photo: Composition

“The AMC in Times Square is having 70 different Doctor Strange screenings today“, noted the reviewer. “These aren’t all of them, as I couldn’t get them all to fit into one screenshot.“.

This caused outrage from some of Singer’s fans, who questioned the huge number of screenings and accused Disney of monopolizing movie theaters.

It should be noted that Doctor Strange 2 continues the story of Stephen Strange, one of the main characters in the MCU, who enlists the help of America Chavez and Wanda Maximoff to fight against a threat from another dimension.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

How to watch Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness ONLINE?

The new Marvel movie, Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness, is currently only available in theaters. However, it is expected that two months after its premiere it can be seen on a well-known streaming platform.

What streaming platform will Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness be on?

Like most Marvel movies, Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness would have everything ready to hit Disney+. However, this feature film would be arriving on the streaming platform at least in August 2022.

What will be the next Marvel series in the UCM?

Ms. Marvel, based on the comic book character of the same name, will be the next series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The main character of the series will be Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American girl who idolizes superheroes, especially Captain Marvel (played in the movies by Brie Larson).