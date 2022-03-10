New York City beats Communications 3-1 and puts it on the ropes – Prensa Libre

The goals were scored by Valentín Rodríguez, at minute 29; Maximiliano Morales, at 65′ and Santiago Rodríguez Molina at 71′. The white box discount came through Manuel Gamboa at 60 ‘.

The reigning MLS champion, New York City FC, defeated Comunicaciones 3-1 in the United States on March 8 in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.

The Argentine striker Valentín Castellanos was a key piece for the New York squad as he scored and assisted his compatriot Maximiliano Moralez for the second goal. The creams, although they tied the game, and defended themselves for almost the entire game, could not resist and were defeated 3-1.

At minute 90+2, Rodrigo Saravia launched himself to reach a cross that came and his shot went towards the rival goal and hit the post.

Now the game will be resolved at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores national stadium on March 15 at 7:00 p.m. The creams return with a disadvantage of two goals.

The South American striker, who was a headache for the cream defense, had one more chance at minute 58, however, the right post saved goalkeeper Kevin Moscoso who had already let the ball pass.

At 54, the Honduran Kevin López created a play with Óscar Santis on the right wing. Between the two players they managed to leave the rival defense in the way, but they did not materialize. Santis took a center after a filtered pass from López, but he was far behind and could not head comfortably.

Communications decided to go out and take good care of themselves on all their lines and look for the counterattack to surprise New York City at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The venue was packed with Guatemalan flags that supported the white squad, which came out tonight with the second kit, the Corinthian uniform.

From the opening whistle, the North American team came out with everything to open the scoring, while the Whites defended themselves with some setbacks to manage to do it in good shape.

The premises took advantage of the speed by the band to open the cream lines. However, the first scare for the Guatemalan team was at minute 19 when the player Talles Magno scored a goal.

The center-back had to review the VAR because he was alerted to a possible advanced position at the time of Santiago Rodríguez’s pass. And so it happened. The whistler Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava annulled the goal.

The dynamics of the game was the same. Communications waited and New York City pressed high to suffocate the creams. And he achieved his goal in 29.

A great combination of Rodríguez and Jasson ended in a cross to the area, Castellanos headed the second post and the ball went to the back of the net.

After that first goal, Comunicaciones no longer took any more risks and fell back more to take care of Kevin Moscoso’s goal, who once again was a figure in the first 45 minutes.

In the round of 16, New York City left Costa Rican Santos de Guápiles (6-0 overall) on the road, while the creams in a fierce second leg that played under the snow and with one less player for 75 minutes left the way, by penalties, to the Colorado Rapids.