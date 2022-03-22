New York City eliminates the use of face masks for all children in daycare centers and schools

New York City schools will soon no longer require children ages 2-4 to wear face coverings.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that starting Monday, April 4, the use of face coverings for children between the ages of 2 and 4 will be optional.

Adams said wearing face coverings will remain optional as long as the number of COVID-19 cases remains low.

“It has been two weeks since we removed the mask mandate for public school children through 12th grade, and fortunately, our percentage of positive cases in schools has remained low,” he said. “Each day we review the data, and if we continue to see low levels of risk, then on Monday, April 4, we will make face coverings optional for children ages 2-4 in schools and day care.”

The move comes after New York Governor Kathy Hochul rescinded all face covering mandates in the state earlier this month, while allowing individual counties to continue to enforce face covering rules if they deemed it necessary to maintain public health.

Adams announced a week later that he would lift most mask mandates in New York City schools, but not for students ages 2-4. That decision drew some pushback from parents and anti-mask protesters over the weekend.

It is not clear if it was this rejection that caused the mayor to make the announcement.

Mask mandates are losing ground in the United States as Covid-19 case numbers continue to fall after the dominance of the omicron variant in January and February.

While the number of cases is declining, a new variant of omicron, BA.2, sometimes called “stealth omicron,” is beginning to spread across the United States. New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett told reporters that the “stealth omicron” variant now accounts for 42 percent of all coronavirus cases in New York City.

“Hopefully, we won’t see a surge. I don’t think we will. The easiest way to prevent that is to continue to get people vaccinated. And for those who have been vaccinated, to continue to get them boosted, so that’s really where we stand right now,” Dr Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week.” The doctor did say it was likely the US would see an “uptick” in coronavirus cases.

While the stealthy omicron variant is reportedly 50 to 60 percent more contagious, both Dr. Bassett and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have said no they believe the new variant will cause an increase in cases like omicron and delta did.

