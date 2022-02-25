New York City FC is Communications’ rival in the Concachampions quarterfinals – Prensa Libre

The New York team beat Santos de Guápiles, from Costa Rica, by a score of 4-0 on Wednesday night, dominating the series 6-0. The MLS team showed its supremacy against a Costa Rican team that failed to score in the series.

Communications made history on the night of Wednesday, February 23, 2022 by leaving Colorado on the road, after winning on penalties 4-3, so now they will measure forces against the New York City FC team for the pass to the semifinals.

The dates of the matches between Communications and New York City FC are yet to be defined, but according to Concacaf they are scheduled to be played between March 8 and 17.

The keys to the round of 16 of the Concachampios will be defined this Thursday with the duels between Cruz Azul and Forge FCat 7:30 p.m., and Seattle Sounders FC against CD Motagua, starting at 9:45 p.m.

Joy

The Communications players celebrated the victory against Colorado in a big way. It was a battle from start to finish and it featured very cold weather with a temperature of -15 degrees Celsius, in addition to the constant snow that fell on the field.

The aspiration of the Guatemalan team is to continue making history, just as it did in the Concacaf League where it was crowned champion. Now he has the opportunity to continue marking a golden path, but he will face another MLS rival with a much higher level.

