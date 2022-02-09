New York City vegan mayor Eric Adams caught eating fish

New York’s Osteria La Baia is considered by many to be Adams’ “unofficial office”, who usually arranges meetings and phone calls to a Manhattan restaurant. Some employees of the venue revealed that the mayor often eats fish, contravening the vegan diet. Fishgate had such a resonance that it prompted an admission from Adams: “Let me be clear. Converting to a plant-based diet has saved my life. I aspire to eat 100% plant-based foods. I want to be a role model for it. people who follow or aspire to follow a vegan diet, but, as I said, I’m perfectly imperfect and occasionally I ate fish. “

The previous week he announced vegan Fridays: once a week public school canteens are required to serve a plant-based meal to students.

On Monday 7 February, he organized a public event to promote the vegan diet, in which he himself cooked a menu without animal derivatives. During the preparation he spoke to the press, causing some controversy for having compared who eats cheese with those who do heroin: “Food is like a drug. If you take someone addicted to heroin and put them in one room, then you take someone addicted to cheese and put them in another room, then withdraw them, I challenge you to tell me which one. person is addicted to heroin and to cheese “.