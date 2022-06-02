New York court upholds Harvey Weinstein conviction for sex crimes – Showbiz

A five-judge panel of the appeals division of the New York State Court of Appeals on Thursday confirmed the February 2020 conviction of former film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Lawyers for the former film producer filed the appeal in April 2021, but the judges found no error by Judge James M. Burke that warranted overturning the conviction that resulted in a 23-year prison term for sexual abuse and rape ( Weinstein was acquitted of the predatory sexual assault charges).

One of the defense’s arguments was that Judge Burke should not have allowed several women who accused Weinstein of sexual abuse, but whose allegations were not included in the charges, to testify as witnesses to earlier actions.

But according to the panel, “all material allowed by the court was unquestionably relevant.”

Nearly 90 women, including actresses Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, have made allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, whose hit films have won Oscars. He himself won the golden statuette for “The Passion of Shakespeare”.

But the court case in New York, seen as a major victory for the #MeToo movement, focused on charges relating to just two women: he was convicted of raping former actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex. in former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

Since July 2021, Harvey Weinstein has been in a Los Angeles prison awaiting another trial on 11 counts of rape and sexual abuse that allegedly occurred against five women in hotels in California.