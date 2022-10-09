News

New York declares a state of emergency due to a “crisis situation due to the influx of migrants”

A policeman stands in front of a bus of migrants from Texas.

The mayor of New York declared a state of emergency due to the flow of migrants.

New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency to address a “crisis situation” over the influx of migrants.

Adams specified that since September an average of five to six buses per day have arrived in the American city.

Since April they have arrived more than 17,000 people from the southern border.

Republican states like Texas and Florida have been sending immigrants to Democratic areas in recent months.

