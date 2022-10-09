News

New York declares a state of emergency due to a “crisis situation due to the influx of migrants”

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A policeman stands in front of a bus of migrants from Texas.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The mayor of New York declared a state of emergency due to the flow of migrants.

New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency to address a “crisis situation” over the influx of migrants.

Adams specified that since September an average of five to six buses per day have arrived in the American city.

Since April they have arrived more than 17,000 people from the southern border.

Republican states like Texas and Florida have been sending immigrants to Democratic areas in recent months.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Heinous California Family Crime: Authorities Arrest Brother of Murder Suspect

8 mins ago

Remains of Ana Francisca Gómez are exposed in Santiago

19 mins ago

Inflation, abortion and the risks for democracy mark the United States legislative | International

30 mins ago

New York declares a state of emergency due to a “crisis situation due to the influx of migrants”

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button