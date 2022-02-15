New York Fashion Week 2022: the stars guests at the fashion shows

Lhe fashion restarts from the Big Apple. It is staged these days there New York Fashion Week, scheduled until February 16. Five days of catwalks dedicated to trends for the next Fall Winter 2022/2023. In addition to characterizing this edition, great absences, many events and some off-calendar fashion shows. The fashion houses on the catwalk are accompanied by well-known faces in the front row: models, (many) actresses, journalists and influencers. All the stars in the front row at the New York 2022 fashion shows.

The stars at the New York 2022 fashion shows

To open the dance on the first day of fashion shows is the always daring Lourdes Leon with a jeans look, animalier coat and high sandals. Even if the best dressed of the first day is the actress Amanda Seyfried, here awarded for the grace of its contrasts: hers is an autumn look composed of an optical trouser suit in sienna-colored chenille (and underneath nothing!). But she didn’t stop there.

All the elegance of Katie Holmes gave a new tone to the second day of fashion shows, electing her once again as the queen of wearable style: her total black look out of Ulla Johnson’s show is perhaps the best so far. Yes, she wears a raincoat for outerwear, but thanks to the snow, her look fits everything. And then: a pink & black look for the actress Diane Kruger, a marvel in a shocking pink blouse at the Jason Wu fashion show. The experience of Susan Sarandon brings her once again to amaze without overdoing it, for the Christian Siriano fashion show: a simple black longuette dress with a bursting neckline and fire-red boots on the feet.

The roundup of stars at the New York 2022 fashion shows continues with Olivia Palermo: camel coat (very popular this year!) paired with a milky white midi dress that reveals the belly. The most radiant? A Drew Barrymore really in top form at the Christian Siriano fashion show: fire red silk suit and a proud and serene smile. Proof of his great rebirth.

Red seems to be the color of this fashion week, especially when combined with black & white dresses. It will certainly not be a coincidence that supporting the trend also arrives in the Big Apple Chiara Ferragni.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED