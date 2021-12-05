New York Film Critics Circle: ‘Drive my car’ best film

The New York Film Critics Circle announced its winners. The organization includes around 50 critics and journalists who rely on publications that include Time, Vanity Fair And Variety.

The Circle awards are often seen as precursors to the Oscar nominations, which are announced every February. The Circle awards are also seen as a principled alternative to the Oscars, honoring aesthetic merit in an environment free from commercial and political pressures.

New York Film Critics Circle Best Picture and other awards

Drive My Car from Ryûsuke Hamaguchi is the best film of 2021, garnering unanimous acclaim in addition to the awards won by the film in recent months.

here the review of the film

Lady Gaga affirmed her status in the Best Actress category by receiving her first awards season mention for “House of Gucci “ from Ridley Scott. Despite mixed reviews, box office returns have been favorable for the film.

At the Oscars Lady Gaga will face stiff competition from Nicole Kidman in the role of Lucille Ball (“Being the Ricardos”) And Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana (“Spencer”).

“The Power of the Dog “ it was the first film recognized by the group, collecting several significant victories. Jane Campion was named Best Director for Drama Netflix about a breeder, Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), fighting his demons in 1920s Montana.

Cumberbatch, meanwhile, he won the lead actor award and Kodi Smit-McPhee was named Best Supporting Actor. Cumberbatch, which received an Oscar nomination for “The Imitation Game” (2014), he is in the midst of the race for the best actor he includes Will Smith (“King Richard”). Five of the last ten selections of the NYFCC they received an award of the Academy, with only two matching winners in that time frame: Daniel Day-Lewis from “Lincoln” (2012) and Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea” (2016).

After being named Best Director by the NBR, Paul Thomas Anderson added a trophy for best screenplay to the list of awards for Licorice Pizza. This is his second award for the AI ​​screenplay NYFCC, after winning for “Phantom Thread” (2017), for which he received a surprise Oscar nomination.

In the role of the Witch, the contortionist Kathryn Hunter surprisingly took the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “The Tragedy of Macbeth “ from Apple Original Films / A24. An adaptation of the famous comedy by William Shakespeare “Macbeth,” the film is starring Denzel Washington And Frances MMcDormand. Between supporting actresses to be highlighted Rita Moreno (“West Side Story”), Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”) e Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Cane”).

The hilarious “The Mitchells vs. the Machines “ of the director Mike Rianda and the co-director Jeff Rowe conquered the category of animated films. Released on Netflix and produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were brilliantly snubbed for “The LEGO Movie” (2014) but received the award for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018).

In a year full of monochromatic cinema, the East Coast group chose a bit of color with “West Side Story” from Steven Spielberg taking home the photography award for Janusz Kaminski.

This is the second prize of Kaminski after winning with another Spielberg, “Schindler’s List” (1993).

Two competitors of Neon, “The Worst Person in the World “ from Joachim Trier And “Flee” from Jonas Poher Rasmussen, they have won awards for foreign language films and non-fiction films respectively. It couldn’t happen at a better time, just before the Oscar shortlist vote, which starts exactly one week from today, December 10th.

Last year, the NYFCC has selected “First Cow”, a beloved independent drama directed by Kelly Reichardt, for Best Picture, although it failed to get any Oscar nominations. Instead, Chloé Zhao was named Best Director for “Nomadland”, one of the many awards he won on his way to the Academy Awards.

This week, the National Board of Review has nominated “Licorice Pizza”, the training drama of Paul Thomas Anderson set in the 70s, as the best movie of the year. AND “West Side Story” from Steven Spielberg premiered with rave reviews, leading some experts to predict that he’s the new frontrunner of the Oscar race next March.

New York Film Critics Circle

All prizes

Best Film: “Drive My Car” (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Best Actress: Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci” (MGM / United Artists Releasing)

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress: Kathryn Hunter, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films / A24)

Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” (MGM / United Artists Releasing)

Best Animated Film: “The Mitchells vs. the Machines “(Netflix)

Best Cinematography: Janusz Kaminski, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Best First Film: Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Best Non-Fiction Film: “Flee” (Neon)

Variety source