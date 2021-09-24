New York Film Festival debut today with The tragedy of Macbeth

The 59th New York Film Festival it will have what was missing from the previous edition: people.

There is a vast selection of rediscoveries and revivals, including a tribute to Amos Vogel, the co-founder of the festival, and film restorations such as “Chameleon Street“ from Wendell B. Harris Jr. and “The Round-Up” from Miklos Jancso . ” The section Currents the festival’s tradition of highlighting new works by experimental and avant-garde directors continues.

It all starts with “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen and will close on 10 October.

59th New York Film Festival

Some of the most anticipated films for the New York Times

The tragedy of Macbeth

Blood and betrayal: filmmakers from Akira Kurosawa to Roman Polanski they interpreted “Macbeth”. In its essential version, Joel Coen plant, without his brother, moves between cinema and theater, taking a cue from Orson Welles, whose 1948 adaptation was one of his last Hollywood films. A volcanic Denzel Washington, which he fiercely embodies, as he said Welles, “the decay of a tyrant “. The film opens the Festival.

‘Drive My Car‘

Art and life merge in “Drive My Car”, one of two selections in the main list of Ryusuke Hamaguchi. (The other is “Lwheel of luck and imagination.“) A meditation on love, desire, work and pain freely drawn from a story by Haruki Murakami, centers on an actor-director, Kafuku (an outstanding Hidetoshi Nishijima). For three hours Kafuku endures a profound loss and remains busy with his experimental theatrical productions. When he starts working on a new staging of “Uncle Vanya”, the line between life and the show vanishes. The Review of the Film

‘The hole’

In 1961, a group of Milanese speleologists traveled to southern Italy to map a deep cave at the bottom of a remote mountain valley. Their expedition is the starting point of the new film by Michelangelo Frammartino, which is neither a documentary nor an adventure story, but rather a quiet, intense, almost overwhelmingly beautiful meditation on life, death, human curiosity and the unfathomable power of nature. the review

The Worst Person in the World

Defined as ‘irresistible and impossible’ the title character (Renate Reinsve, Best Actress Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, an artist ’emotional transformer’) is the center of the drama of Joachim Trier. The woman runs through life – and other people’s feelings – darting and stumbling, failing and succeeding. Happy, depressed, generous, cruel, impetuous. The Worst Person in the World at Cannes 2021 the film by Joachim Trier

‘Bergman Island’

In the latest film by Mia Hansen-Love, Chris and Tony (Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth) they travel to Faro, the windswept Swedish island where Ingmar Bergman he lived and worked. Chris’s unfinished script becomes a film within the film, also set in Faro and starring Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie. The result is not so much a tribute to Bergman as a meditation on some of his themes. the review of the film