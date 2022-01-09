New York, fire in a 19-story building in the Bronx: 19 dead, including nine children

Nineteen people, including nine children, remained killed in a fire flared up in a New York apartment in the Bronx neighborhood. Dozens of people were injured. The fire broke out in the house of an old building in nineteen floors and then quickly spread throughout the complex called Twin Park. “It’s one of the worst fires in recent history of the city, ”the New York fire chief said. The number of injured would be 63, of which at least 32 hospitalized in the hospital. Over 200 rescuers on the scene. Last Sunday the stake in which in a building of Philadelphia 12 people died, including 8 children.

Photo from the Twitter profile of Roberto Zicchitella