New York has a new queen, Raducanu writes the happy ending of his fairytale

Emma Raducanu – Photo Ray Giubilo

September 11, 2001 Emma Raducanu she was not yet born so she cannot remember firsthand what happened in America. 20 years later, instead, she is the one who raises her first career slam to the sky in New York, taking away an immense satisfaction in a day that has always evoked the suffering of the American population. A date that will remain etched in the memory of the Americans, who only over time have put aside pain and anger to make room for the future. Many of those people who have lived through the nightmare have managed to move forward thanks to their children or grandchildren and the prospect of seeing them grow up. Because no matter what there is in the past, there will always be children in the future and investing in them is more important than ever. In many people’s lives theSept. 11 it is a watershed: there is a before and there is an after. Today, two of those teenagers born ‘after’ were on the pitch at Arthur Ashe Stadium and gave the 24,000 present in the stands excitement and entertainment. In the end, the youngest, born in Toronto but of English nationality, prevailed. A success about which there is so much to say that it is best to avoid going too far and start immediately.

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MATCH

First of all, Raducanu is there first qualified in history to win a major, therefore to get more than 2,000 points from a single tournament. Two dream weeks, three if we also consider the one in which the qualifiers took place, united by the same lowest common denominator: zero sets lost and a domination far and wide. Even only one of the ten opponents faced was able to conquer more than 4 games in a single partial. A feat similar to that of Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros 2020, the same Iga Swiatek who beat Emma in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Wimbledon Junior tournament. The peculiarity of that edition? In the second round Raducanu and Fernandez faced each other with the victory of the Englishman. 3 springs later the substance has not changed, the stakes yes. At the second career slam Raducanu is number 150 in the world and takes a significant leap into tennis that matters. A very hard-fought final (almost two hours of play) but which has underlined the superiority of the British, at least for the moment, and which suggests it will be a starting point for the 2002 class. than at the birth of a star. Britain has long awaited a rising star and seems to have finally found it. The great prominence it is having on social networks and the media proves it.

With the spotlights focused exclusively on the Raducanu, Fernandez’s great tournament goes almost unnoticed. The Canadian was the protagonist of an amazing journey but could not do anything in the final. What remains is the great sorrow for the missed opportunity but also the awareness of being young and therefore of being able to try again in the future. Unfortunately for her, this was Emma’s tournament. A fairytale that began on August 25 and had its happy ending. Raducanu is the new queen of New York and the new reality of world tennis. But she wasn’t the only protagonist of this crazy slam. In fact, we had a great taste of what the future of women’s tennis will be and if, as they say, good morning starts in the morning, things don’t seem to be bad at all. What better way to say goodbye, then, than with the notes of Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ that resonates on Arthur Ashe Stadium?