“New York is mine,” says El Pachá after returning to La Mega

After more than two years of absence from the radio in New York, Frederick Martínez “El Pachá”, once again managed to be part of station number La Mega 97.9 FM.

Martínez will be part of the cast of “Vacilón de la Mañana”, a radio space that is broadcast from 6:00 to 11:00 in the morning from Monday to Friday, sharing the stage with the stellar DJ Aneudy who commands the successful morning team.

“New York is mine”, were the first words of the communicator when he premiered his new microphone in La Mega.

“I arrive full of humility and contribute content to continue with the high numbers of this El Vacilón program. I come to work hard. Thanks to all my followers for this great support on my first day. Everyone knows me, I am a radio man and I do not forget that. I am a new man and it was necessary to reach local radio and more than number one in the world such as La Mega, where it will always be my home. I return with many plans to contribute to this great winning team. Thank you all”, said Martínez to the digital space Al Día TV Más.

El Pachá, who has a history of more than 35 years of uninterrupted career, returned to the radio in New York, after his departure some time ago.

The animator was part of the “Alofoke radio show” platform, from which he said goodbye, thanking Santiago Matías for reaching out to him when he needed it most.