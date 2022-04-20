New York is the place with the most “high” risk counties for COVID in the US – NBC New York (47)

According to the most recent data from the CDC, some 14 counties in the United States are now considered to be at “high” community levels of COVID-19, and almost all of them are in New York.

As of Tuesday night, the CDC identified 10 counties in New York state that met the criteria, which are based on new cases per 100,000 population, new hospital admissions per 100,000 population, and a moving average percentage of beds. of hospital that are used for patients with COVID.

The 10 counties span the central part of the state from north to south, from St. Lawrence County on the Canadian border to Broome County, about 125 miles northwest of Manhattan.

While COVID levels in the state are still a fraction now of what they were in January, they are definitely on the rise as well.

On March 13, the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people (the state’s recent preferred metric) stood at 8.2, an eight-month low.

But it has risen rapidly since then and is now at 30.7, the highest in almost three months. (The record for the entire pandemic, in early January, was 381.7.)

The situation in New York City is also steadily getting worse. Case counts and transmission levels are rising, and in some Manhattan neighborhoods, positivity rates have recently exceeded 15%.