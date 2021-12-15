New York is unrecognizable, but the magic will return

New York is not New York without the feverish electricity that pervades its streets, without the natural uniqueness that is felt while walking around the city, without the adolescent unconsciousness of those who enter a jungle from which they risk not coming out intact.

New York is a difficult city, a Vietnam as Pietro Castellitto would say, and for this reason it has been the liveliest city in the world for two centuries, where things happen, where you have to stay to witness the spectacle of life.

No one has ever described New York more accurately than EB White did in just two lines in 1948: “It’s a miracle that New York works at all. The whole thing is implausible “,” That New York works is a miracle. It is an unlikely city ».

In fact, New York hardly works, but everything is forgiven and everything takes a back seat in the face of the fabulous and unlikely opportunities it offers.

The miracle of New York has always been its precariousness, its knowing how to intertwine heaven and hell, its being able to reconcile the triumph and failure of contemporary civilization at a distance of a few blocks.

The perception that if you can make it here you can make it anywhere is not just the line of a song moschicide, but a real experience that for no reason in the world you want to escape (“I want to be a part of it”, is the other verse-manifesto of New York, New York).

New York is the coming-of-age novel of the West, a process of civilization that never sleeps, an optimistic platform aimed at the future which, however, leaves no escape for those who think of getting out of the speeding car to go back and try to stop history. .

It is difficult to describe what has always been sketched out by concentric attempts, often even for masterpieces, but none of which taken individually is exhaustive.

The images of cinema, the pages of literature, musical genres, sports stories, street fashion, contemporary art all contribute together to form the cultural and civil canon of New York, but to have another exact portrait of city ​​I like to review the opening scene of Saturday Night Fever, the film based on a fantastic journalistic reportage between Italian American and Latino males who loved to compete in dance halls on Saturday nights and which a few years ago it was discovered to have been invented by healthy plant from its author.

A pure New York imposture that in the film version starts with the Manhattan skyline, the bridge over the East River, the proletarian suburbs, the subway and the Bee Gees’ Staying Alive to accompany John Travolta’s bumpy walk in the suburbs, stylish and popular at the same time, aware that he was the king of the city in that instant, despite the fact that a few minutes later it was discovered that he had simply gone to the warehouse to get a can of paint for a customer of the hardware store where he was a boy.

This is New York, mythomaniac, immature and larger than life like John Travolta. Rough, coarse and filthy as anyone who has visited it knows, but above all dynamic, lively and emanating from clean energy.

I had already been there a couple of times before, but I started to frequent it only after 11 September 2001 and I lived there for several years and I go back as many times as I can: New York is the city I love and over the years I perceived the propulsive thrust with which it was reborn after the Islamist massacres, the collective ability to rise from the darkness and the personal ability to find oneself in a desperate but rich environment of opportunity.

New York is not New York without the vigor and ruthlessness that make it what it is and that make us forget the implausibility that White wrote about after the war.

Let’s get to the point: two years after the virus attack, New York is no longer what we have known. Those who live there defend it with their teeth and explain that compared to a few months ago, when there were still no tourists and visitors and the virus still circulating, it even seems to have been reborn, with the museums that are back full, with Broadway that has reopened. and with Fifth Avenue in great shape.

Yet those who remember it in the pre-Covid period know that this is not the case, they know perfectly well that sooner or later it will return to its incomparable vitality, but recognize that the path to recovery is still long.

Today New York is still badly injured. From north to south, Manhattan is dotted with empty clubs, closed shops, restaurants that don’t serve customers at eleven at night for lack of staff (in the city that never sleeps!). It is much more expensive and dirty than usual, with the famous yellow taxis practically disappeared, with the subway in chaos and populated by crazy people and homeless people, with the outdoor areas on the street granted to commercial establishments but built without any aesthetic criteria to the point that it seems to stroll in Soweto, not Manhattan.

Milan, to make a comparison with a city equally severely affected by Covid, today is back to its almost normalcy, it has woken up, the pandemic seems a memory. New York, on the other hand, is still clouded by the virus.

The killing of poor Davide Giri in Morningside Park has nothing to do with the difficult period the city is experiencing, nor does the surreal Italian controversy over the New York Times underestimation of the case due to a prejudice against whites. and the editorial choice to protect the black community. They have nothing to do with it because the murder of our compatriot was an unfortunate coincidence and because it is not true that the Times treated the case with less emphasis to protect the black minority in the name of the ideology of politically correct.

This year there have been more than 400 murders in New York, in addition to that of Giri, rather this is the problem of the city that transcends Covid, not the alleged ideological coverage of the Times, so much so that in November a former policeman was elected as mayor of New York.

Eric Adams will take office in January, yesterday pointed to the new chief of police, Keechant Sewell, the first woman to fill the role, and overall his election is a clear response to Bill De Blasio’s inability to ensure safety for his people. fellow citizens and to the madness of certain neo-Marxist movements convinced it was a good idea to cut the funds to the police to protest against the cases of racism that have indignant the country and the world.

New York has overcome 9/11 and the financial crisis, the digital bubble, the criminal pit of the 1970s and the AIDS virus, and before that the war effort and Central Park turned into a slum during the Great Depression. Woe betide New York, as President Gerald Ford did in 1975, who was credited with a legendary phrase, “Drop dead”, let her die, in denying her federal bankruptcy aid. New York has bounced back, while Gerald Ford was beaten by Jimmy Carter.

This will always be an implausible city, but at some point it will be able to thin out even the hood in which the cursed crown has wrapped it, because every time the magic of New York pulls something out of the hat and invariably renews the miracle.