New York launches a video guide on how to act in the face of a nuclear attack | on video

Although the New York authorities consider that the probability of a nuclear attack happening is “very low”, the New York City Council has created a citizen’s guide, which you can see in the video that accompanies this news item, on how to act in the event of a possible nuclear attack . Although there are many recommendations about what to do in the face of a nuclear attack, the council has summarized them in three in this brief guide that has generated interest on social networks, where it has been generously shared.

With the help of video, any citizen can quickly learn what to do right after the start of a nuclear attack depending on where they are. The first and most important step is to never be left out. You have to enter any building and always stay away from the windows. At the beginning of the video they remind you that if you are on the street and your house is far away, you should go somewhere else, but staying in the car is not a viable option. Once inside a building, you must remain there at all times with windows and doors closed. The ideal is to go to a basement, but if you do not have one in which to take shelter, the recommendation is to stand in the center of the building. The third possible scenario included in this guide is the idea that the citizen is outside during the time of the explosion. If this happens, the City Council advises you to remove your clothes and store them in a bag outside to avoid any radioactive substance away from the body.