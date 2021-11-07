New York marathon, the blue Faniel is third: Italy on the podium after 21 years. Korir wins

Italy returns to the podium of the New York marathon after 21 years. Eyob Faniel is third in the men’s race (2h09’52 “) dominated by Kenyan Albert Korir (2h08’22”) and thus imitates Franca Fiacconi, also third in 2000. The last Italian man among the top three in the queen of marathons, who returned later an absence of one year due to Covid, was Stefano Baldini in 1997. 25 years ago the last of the four Italian successes, signed by Giacomo Leone (eleven overall podiums, now, in the men’s field, 21 overall). Second, behind Korir, the Moroccan Mohamed El Aaraby (2h09’06 ”).

New York starts from its marathon, thirty thousand stories that go in a hurry by Emanuela Audisio 06 November 2021





Faniel, who is also an Italian distance record holder, was born in Asmara in 1992 and resident in Bassano del Grappa, a former worker and father of two girls, discovered by Marco Maddalon and Gianfranco Chittolini. Citizenship arrived in 2004, his marathon debut in Florence in 2016. He also holds the Italian records in the half marathon (1h00’07 “) and on the 10 km road (28’08”). Faniel, athlete of the Fiamme Oro di Padova, 20th at the Tokyo Olympics, is also the first European marathoner to finish in the top three in New York in the last decade.

Athletics, Eyob’s dream: “I cleaned swimming pools, now I run to win a medal ” by ENRICO SISTI

07 August 2018





New York Marathon 2021: the race

Race immediately in the lead for the Vicenza, who took the lead together with El Aaraby at the 11th kilometer. The couple accumulated an advantage of more than 50 “in the half marathon (1h03: 57). Only at the 29th km they recovered under the Kenyans Albert Korir and Kibiwott Kandie. At the 30th the two Kenyans stretch and Faniel slips into fourth position five seconds behind the leaders Kandie, at the first marathon in his career, slowly leaves the scene and so Faniel leaps to 3rd place.

Athletics, Faniel: “It’s my longest marathon, it reminds me of the bombs in Asmara” by ENRICO SISTI

April 17, 2020





Faniel is the eighth Italian marathon runner to hit the New York podium, after Pizzolato, Poli and Leone (winners), and again Bordin, Demadonna, Bettiol and Baldini, the last one to succeed. In the history of the most famous 42.195 km in the world, an Italian female success with Franca Fiacconi, and numerous podiums again by Fiacconi and Laura Fogli. Among the beaten by Faniel, an impressive parterre, such as the multiple Olympic champion and world record holder and second ever performer on distance Kenenisa Bekele (sixth) and the Olympic vice champion Abdi Nageeye (fifth). A real and deserved turning point in the career of the Italian record holder.

In the women’s race triumphs the favorite and Olympic champion in Sapporo, the Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir (2h22’39 “), with the decisive action just under a kilometer from the arrival in Central Park. Second is the other Kenyan Viola Cheptoo Lagat (2h22’44 “), third the Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh in 2h22’52 “. Fourth was the American Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel.

“I ran without fear”

“A beautiful emotion – says Faniel – because I had been training for months with this very specific goal and now I see it come true. From the start I had good sensations and therefore I decided to do my race, without any fear, even though I knew there was to suffer. I tried to take advantage of this opportunity, as the preparation went perfectly. I didn’t want to let it go. With my new coach Claudio Berardelli, who started to follow me after the Olympics, I have not only a coach but also a mental coach, and he has transmitted positivity to me. I tried to stay attached to them, but when they caught me I felt a little discomfort in the sole of my foot, but I managed it well. I knew that Kandie was on his debut and that he could have suffered a decline after 35 kilometers, so I think I was able to read the situation and overtook him again to take third place ”. To bring an Italian back to the men’s podium of the most famous marathon in the world after the same placement obtained by the Olympian Stefano Baldini, twenty-four years ago.

At the Tokyo Games, the driver from Vicenza was affected by a hamstring problem just over halfway through the race. “It is the redemption for what I was unable to do in the Olympics. I had prepared well but I couldn’t give 100 percent there. A defeat that was difficult to accept, especially since it did not depend on my mistakes. So I decided to go to work to get my due. And I’ll start from here to show what I’m actually worth “.

The preparation in Eritrea