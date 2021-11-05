New York Mayor Adams will convert salaries into Bitcoin

Republican Suarez had tweeted earlier that he would aim to make the city of Florida a hub for cryptocurrency innovation. Working with the non-profit organization CityCoins, Miami unveiled a cryptocurrency called MiamiCoin last August.

Adams does not want to be outdone and in the same message on the social network adds: “NYC will be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other innovative and fast-growing industries. Wait!”. The new mayor already in the electoral campaign had said that he would attract more activities related to the city cryptocurrencies and that he would have considered the possibility of a digital currency for his city.