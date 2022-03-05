New York Mayor Eric Adams Ends Mask Mandate in Schools: “We Want to See Our Children’s Faces”

New York Mayor Eric Adams has ended face mask mandates in schools and the use of Covid-19 vaccine passports in the city.

Those policies will expire on Monday.

“We want to see our kids’ faces, we want to see their smiles,” Adams said. “We want to see how happy they are. We want to see when they feel sad so we can be there to comfort them.”

Masks will still be required for students under the age of five, as they are not eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Parents of all students can still send their children to school wearing face coverings, and face coverings will be available at schools for students who request them.

“We’re not going to get in the way of your discretion and we want New Yorkers to be smart, flexible and able to feel comfortable without intimidation, without teasing. If someone is comfortable wearing his mask, let him feel free to do so, ”she stressed.

Adams detailed that the rates of covid-19 are “low enough that the mandatory program is no longer necessary.”

“It’s time to open up our city,” he added.

Individual businesses can still require face coverings or proof of vaccination if they wish.

Adams suggested earlier in the week that the end of the mandates was near, provided there were no “unforeseen spikes” in Covid-19 cases.

There were no spikes, and as of Friday, Adams reported the city’s seven-day positivity rate at 1.8 percent. The city also shared analysis from Yale University showing how many deaths and illnesses were averted thanks to the city’s high vaccination rate.

A billboard in Times Square displayed the data, reporting that the city averted 48,000 deaths, 340,000 hospitalizations and 1.9 million infections.

While vaccination passport and face mask requirements for businesses will be eliminated, public employees will still need to be vaccinated.

The use of face coverings will also continue in public transportation, nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, as well as in some health care settings.

Adams assured that his administration will monitor the coronavirus numbers and enact mitigation measures, such as the use of face masks, if the number of cases begins to increase again.

“We will make the right public health decisions to keep our city safe. We will back down if we see a reason to change any policy. We are not going to be afraid to make those adjustments and changes. Covid changes. Change is modified. We must be open to doing the same,” she said. “And if we see an increase in cases or hospitalizations, we will take action. It is imperative that we know that this battle is still going on.”