New York Mayor Eric Adams: “I want to be paid in Bitcoin”. The challenge with Miami to be the capital of cryptocurrencies

The new mayor of New York Eric Adams wrote about Twitter who wants to receive the first three months of his salary in bitcoin. The plan of the former policeman Dem is to make the Big Apple the capital of cryptocurrencies: “A New York we always do great “, commented Adams, launching the Bitcoin at almost 63 thousand dollars (+ 1.64%), as reported by the Cnbc.

The statement comes in the wake of the announcement of Francis Suarez, mayor of You love me, who also communicated on Twitter during the election campaign that his first salary once re-elected would be in bitcoin. In this sense, Miami is a step forward in New York, since in August Suarez had already created his own city ​​cryptocurrency – the MiamiCoin– managed by CityCoins, a non-profit organization.

The former police captain, whom he replaced Bill de Blasio at City Hall, explained a Bloomberg that he would like to recreate something similar, in the hope that New York will become the hub for investors operating in the sector. The bitcoin system has been heavily criticized for its environmental impact, primarily by Elon Musk. The patron of Tesla in a tweet he had withdrawn the endorsement to the digital currency, announcing that he would no longer accept it as a payment for cars.

In addition to Musk’s opinion, Eric Adams will perhaps have to confront that of the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, nominated as governor of the city-state for 2022. James told a Bloomberg that the market of cryptocurrencies at present it is not acceptable, and must be checked with new laws. A deterrent to companies hoping to speculate on digital currency as it was done a Wall Street.