New York mayor Eric Adams wants his salary in bitcoin

NEW YORK – New York will become the center of the cryptocurrency industry. He ensures it Eric Adams, the newly elected mayor of the Big Apple, announcing that his first three salaries – when he officially becomes Mayor in January – will be in Bitcoin.

Adams’s statement follows that of his Miami counterpart, Francis Suarez, who on Twitter said he would take his first bitcoin salary after being re-elected. In August Suarez helped create a cryptocurrency called MiamiCoin which is run by a non-profit organization, CityCoins.

Adams told a Bloomberg that he would like to do something similar in New York. The cryptocurrency has been heavily criticized in the past for its environmental impact. And the attorney general of New York, Letitia James, who will run for election as New York governor, recently cracked down on unregistered cryptocurrency companies.

The former police captain was elected this week to take over from the mayor in January Bill de Blasio.