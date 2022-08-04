New York: McDonald’s employee shot for cold fries – USA – International

An employee of a McDonald’s in New York is between life and death after being shot during an altercation with a customer and his mother after an argument because the fries were cold, police and a newspaper reported Wednesday.

In a city where gunshots are frequent, this new episode was recorded on Monday night in Brooklyn, one of the five boroughs of New York.

Police (NYPD) confirmed that a 20-year-old man is in custody and charged with “attempted murder” and “possession of firearms.”

His 18-year-old partner is also being held for “possession of firearms.”

According to the New York police and the New York Post tabloid, the 23-year-old McDonald’s worker was seriously injured by a gunshot Monday night and is hospitalized in “critical condition.”

The discussion was generated by some fries.

It all started with a vulgar argument between a 40-year-old woman and the employee over the fries she had ordered and which were cold, according to the newspaper, which cites judicial sources.

The customer, upset with the McDonald’s staff, called her son.

He arrived at the restaurant, argued with the worker before the two went outside the establishment to continue the fight. At that moment, the client’s son pulled out a gun and shot the clerk, according to the New York newspaper.

The victim was unknown to the police and justice services, unlike the aggressor who had been arrested on several occasions for different crimes.

With more than 400 million weapons in the hands of the population in the United States -120 weapons for every 100 people, according to the NGO Small Arms Survey- the proliferation of firearms in the large cities of the United States is a scourge.

More than 45,000 people lost their lives in 2020 from firearms, half from suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archive association.

*With information from AFP

