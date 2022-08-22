New York millionaire woman who collects cans would lose historic building

Lisa Fiekowsky, 71, is a well-known homeless woman who collects cans and bottles on the street and sometimes sleeps in her car, but she has an $8 million fortune and now she could lose one of her properties.

It is a building in the district of Sugar Hill, in Manhattan. The property was under dispute between the authorities and Fiekowsky, who won a legal battle to keep the property, but only to leave it abandoned.

Now the Department of Buildings decided to demolish the building that is 125 years old, because it has become a danger, as it has not received maintenance and has broken ceilings and weak walls, indicates a report by The New York Post.

It is possible that the owner comes out in defense of the property and manages to earn millions of dollars with the demolition of the building located at 451 Convent Avenue, in Harlem, the report indicates.

“The site has racked up thousands of dollars in fines, countless violations and a city lawsuit over a nine-year period, leading the Department of Buildings to take matters into their own hands and plan to tear down the historic building,” he says. The report.

The authorities’ decision is based on the fact that the owners of emblematic buildings are obliged by law to keep the properties in good condition, but Fiekowsky has not taken charge since 2000, when he bought the property.

She lives in Brooklyn, where it is common to see her driving a modest car.

The Post notes that Fiekowsky owns two other landmark Harlem properties, but hasn’t paid a dime of the thousands of dollars in fines he racked up, in addition to failing to perform maintenance work.