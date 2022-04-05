New York mob hit man Dominic Taddeo captured

Dominic Taddeo in a file image from 1990.

(CNN) — The South Florida Marshals Service has captured a mobster from Rochester, New York, who escaped from federal custody last week after allegedly absconding from a halfway house near Orlando.



Dominic Taddeo, 64, was taken into custody without incident in Hialeah, Miami-Dade County, on Monday morning, according to an agency news release.

In February, authorities said, Taddeo was transferred from a medium-security prison in Sumter County, Florida, to a halfway house near Orlando. He was scheduled to stay there until February 2023.

On March 28, Taddeo did not “return from a previously authorized medical appointment. On March 28, he was considered a fugitive by the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” according to an earlier news release.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in January 1992 to fatally shooting three people in 1982 and 1983, as well as attempting to fatally shoot a mob leader twice and conspiring to kill another mob figure, according to the Democrat. and Rochester Chronicle.

— This is a developing story.