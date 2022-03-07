New York modifies health restrictions due to COVID-19

Many of the health restrictions imposed by the vaccination mandate in the city have ended.

Patrons of restaurants, sports venues, entertainment centers, gyms and other indoor venues will no longer have to show proof of vaccination. However, private companies can still require their employees and customers to be vaccinated.

The authorities made this decision in view of the fact that the infection rate is now below 2% and 86% of New Yorkers have at least one dose of the vaccine.

Also starting today, public campus students ranging from kindergarten through high school are no longer required to wear masks inside schools or classrooms.

However, those students under the age of five will still need to use it because a vaccine is not yet available for them.

The indoor mask mandate is still active for children in LYFE, EarlyLearn (Infants & Toddlers), 3-K, Pre-K, and 4410 classrooms. These children, ages two years old and older, and all staff in these classrooms, must continue to wear a face covering indoors. — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) March 4, 2022

Municipal officials warn that if there is a spike in infections again, or if a new variant is developed, the mandates could be re-implemented.

The city now uses a color-coded alert level, like a traffic light, and is currently green, indicating the lowest level of risk.

