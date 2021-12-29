New York must go on. Record of infections but the city tries not to close

Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 23: People with and without masks visit the Rockefeller Christmas Tree on December 23, 2021 in New York City. The holiday season was expected to resume with shows and events at full capacity but the COVID-19 variant omicron and the rise in cases across New York State has slowed reopening down. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images)

He is breaking all records of infections but he does not want to give up on living. New York City, the city “that never sleeps”, two days before New Year 2021 is the emblem of the contradictions that the Omicron variant is inoculating, together with the virus, in every corner of the planet. The numbers are merciless, the infections spread out of control in the five boroughs of the Big Apple, in Manhattan as in the Bronx, from Brooklyn to Queens to Staten Island, the virus makes no distinction of race, wealth or religion.

In the last week alone, nearly two percent of New Yorkers have become infected, two thousand people for every hundred thousand and the numbers are set to grow even more. The word ‘wave’ is repeated in newsletters on TV, radio and online sites but for doctors and nurses facing the new post-Christmas emergency it is no longer enough to describe what is happening in the city. At Mount Sinai, one of the great hospitals in Manhattan (but it is more or less the same in all of them) the rules for those who enter the hospital, even as a simple visitor, are mandatory: only those who are vaccinated enter (minimum two doses) and only in emergency cases who has had a molecular swab in the last 72 hours; absolute ban on non-vaccinated people (or those who have only taken one dose) who have had contact with a positive in the last ten days. Of particular concern is the increase in infections among minors, which in pediatric hospitals have increased fivefold, with doctors expecting a further deterioration in the data in the coming days.

Across the city, the transmission rate has increased tenfold since the beginning of December, with some areas more affected than others. Some neighborhoods, such as Clinton or Gramercy Park, far exceed the average, the record is in Chelsea, a trendy area for shops, restaurants and art galleries which with its 2,600 cases per 100,000 residents is on the way to becoming one of the most infected places in the entire United States. The average of seven days of positive tests reached 19.97 percent, a figure that is unprecedented since the start of the pandemic, the daily hospitalizations for symptoms from Covid doubled in two weeks ago and tripled compared to the forecast made a month ago. for this holiday period.

Faced with these data, there were those who hypothesized another New Year made up of closures and fears as inevitable, but things are going better than expected. The task force led by the triumvirate Kathy Hochul-Eric Adams-Bill de Blasio (respectively Governor of the State, incoming mayor and outgoing mayor) has guaranteed that next week public schools will reopen and remain open. In a city where money is the first value, the $ 100 incentive announced a week ago by Bill de Blasio for those who do the ‘booster’ (third dose) has already produced nearly 200,000 calls of Pfizer and Moderna. Anyone who wants still has time until December 31, when the offer will expire together with the mandate of the outgoing mayor.

The total number of booster doses administered in New York City is now 1.9 million and coupled with the new legislation in effect since Monday, December 27 – one that requires private employers to prove at least one dose of the vaccine for all workers who “carry out work in the presence or interact with the public” – he reassured the city authorities, both political and health authorities.

The New Year is not at risk, even if some extraordinary measures are maintained, such as the contingent number (15 thousand people) of those who want to brave the cold and Covid to find themselves in the traditional Times Square event. People are a little less afraid, a year after the holidays at the end of 2020 she has learned to live with the threats of the virus, she has been vaccinated and even if the Omicron variant is still to be deciphered, the number of people around the open streets, shops and restaurants give an image of vitality that was unknown a year ago.

A metropolis halfway alive, because Broadway theaters can close due to a single infection, because Saturday Night Live has no live audience, because some chains have decided to temporarily close their doors. That the mood of the city is not as gloomy as a year ago is shown, for example, by the half-back of Apple, which after announcing the closure of all its stores in New York, has reopened them – also thanks to protests via ‘social network. ‘- for a small number of customers (and tourists). Many restaurants will be closed for the night of the end of the year, many others have reservations in excess, if someone cancels it is done under another. At JFK and other city airports, many flights were canceled, but 1.7 million people passed through checkpoints on Christmas Eve. 800 thousand less than Christmas 2019 (when the pandemic did not yet exist) but more than double the 840 thousand of the year sip.